A trade source told the outlet, "Ramayana is a grand Indian IMAX release and is doing phenomenal business in IMAX theaters across the country."

"The film had an exclusive two-week arrangement with IMAX. This is why Godzilla Minus Zero was pushed back by two weeks in India."

"Now that Ramayana's two-week exclusivity period is coming to an end, PVR INOX Pictures has decided to release Godzilla Minus Zero in IMAX."

"However, they have faced resistance from the distributors of Ramayana."