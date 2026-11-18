'Godzilla Minus Zero' faces IMAX show-sharing issue with 'Ramayana'
What's the story
The much-anticipated Japanese monster film, Godzilla Minus Zero, is set to hit Indian theaters on Friday. However, the film's IMAX release faces an unresolved show-sharing issue with another blockbuster, Ramayana. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, advance bookings for the IMAX shows of Godzilla Minus Zero are yet to open because of this issue.
Dispute details
Why 'Godzilla' was pushed back by 2 weeks in India
A trade source told the outlet, "Ramayana is a grand Indian IMAX release and is doing phenomenal business in IMAX theaters across the country."
"The film had an exclusive two-week arrangement with IMAX. This is why Godzilla Minus Zero was pushed back by two weeks in India."
"Now that Ramayana's two-week exclusivity period is coming to an end, PVR INOX Pictures has decided to release Godzilla Minus Zero in IMAX."
"However, they have faced resistance from the distributors of Ramayana."
Show-sharing reluctance
'Ramayana's distributors have reservations about giving away even one show'
The source added, "PVR INOX understands that Ramayana is doing excellent business in IMAX."
"Hence, they have asked for just one show of Godzilla Minus Zero, that too in a prime-time evening slot."
"However, Ramayana's distributors have reservations about giving away even one show of their film, especially during prime time."
"Their argument is that Ramayana continues to attract encouraging footfalls even for morning shows on weekdays in IMAX properties."
Resolution pending
'PVR INOX Pictures is trying to reason with them'
The source further explained, "On the other hand, PVR INOX Pictures is trying to reason with them that the target audience of Godzilla Minus Zero largely comprises working professionals, who would prefer to watch the film after office hours."
"This is why they are insisting on a show after 6:00pm. The issue is expected to be resolved soon."
Another potential issue
Similar situation with 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Meanwhile, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping may also miss out on an IMAX release in India due to similar show-sharing issues.
This Hollywood film is set to be released in Indian cinemas on Friday and is the first in its franchise to be filmed for IMAX.
A trade source said, "A clearer picture regarding the IMAX release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will emerge by Wednesday evening."