No, 'Golmaal 5' isn't releasing this December
What's the story
The makers of the much-anticipated film Golmaal 5 have denied rumors about its release date. Speculation was rife that the comedy flick would hit theaters in December, but a spokesperson for Rohit Shetty Picturez has now called these reports "false and baseless." The statement requested fans and the media to wait for an official announcement regarding the film's release date.
Official statement
Here's what the production house said
The spokesperson for Rohit Shetty Picturez said, "We have come across speculation regarding the release date of our upcoming film, Golmaal 5. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false and baseless."
"Our entire team is currently focused on making an entertaining film for audiences and we look forward to sharing official updates at the appropriate time. Any information regarding the film, including its release date, will be communicated only through our official announcements."
Cast details
Cast of 'Golmaal 5'
Golmaal 5 is one of the most anticipated films in the popular comedy franchise.
The film brings back several familiar faces, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi.
Akshay Kumar will also be making his debut in this franchise with Golmaal 5. He had announced his association with the film earlier this year through a video featuring the returning cast members.
Writer's praise
'Golmaal 5' is the best installment so far: Farhad Samji
Meanwhile, writer Farhad Samji recently praised Golmaal 5, calling it the best installment of the franchise so far.
Speaking with Hindustan Times, he revealed that the energy on set has been infectious, adding to the anticipation around this upcoming comedy.
The Golmaal franchise began in 2006 and expanded with Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).
Earlier, reports suggested that Devgn had postponed his jungle-thriller Ranger from its December release to accommodate Golmaal 5 in that slot.