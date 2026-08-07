No, 'Golmaal 5' isn't releasing this December

The spokesperson for Rohit Shetty Picturez said, "We have come across speculation regarding the release date of our upcoming film, Golmaal 5. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false and baseless."

"Our entire team is currently focused on making an entertaining film for audiences and we look forward to sharing official updates at the appropriate time. Any information regarding the film, including its release date, will be communicated only through our official announcements."