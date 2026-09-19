'Golmaal' returns January 8, 2027 promising classic franchise chaos
Entertainment
Get ready for more wild laughs: Golmaal is back with its fifth film, arriving January 8, 2027.
The tagline says it all: "New year. New madness. Same Golmaal!"
If you've loved the franchise's signature chaos, this one promises more of that classic fun.
'Golmaal' Shetty directs, Devgn leads
Rohit Shetty directs again, with Ajay Devgn leading the returning cast: Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade.
Sharman Joshi makes a comeback after missing a few films since the first one in 2006.
Plus, Akshay Kumar joins the madness and Priyamani is set to shake things up as a villain this time around.
Production kicked off earlier this year and fans are already buzzing about what's next for their favorite comedy squad!