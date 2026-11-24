India's official entry 'Gondhal' makes it to Oscars eligibility list
What's the story
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday (local time) that the Marathi film Gondhal has made the eligibility list for the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. The film is among a record 104 films eligible for consideration. However, this doesn't guarantee that Gondhal will be shortlisted or nominated for an Oscar; it merely indicates its eligibility.
Festival success
'Gondhal' won Best Director at IFFI 2025
Before its Oscar eligibility was confirmed, Gondhal had already won a major festival award.
Director Santosh Davakhar bagged the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025.
The film is set in rural Maharashtra and takes place over one night during the traditional midnight Gondhal ritual, a performance that combines music, dance, mythology, and religious elements.
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about the film
Gondhal revolves around Suman, a woman stuck in an unhappy marriage with Anand, a rich man.
She falls in love with Saheba, a Gondhali artist, and starts planning her escape from her marriage.
This leads to a deadly game involving Anand's obsessive cousin Sarjerao.
The movie stars Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir, and Anuj Prabhu.
Awards schedule
Preliminary voting, nominations, and ceremony details
Preliminary voting for select categories at the 99th Academy Awards will be held from December 7 to December 11, with the shortlists announced on December 15.
The Oscar nominations will be revealed on January 21, 2027.
The ceremony is scheduled for March 14 next year at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Other films in contention in the international feature category include Romania's Fjord (Cannes Palme d'Or winner), Japan's All of a Sudden, and Nigeria's Dear Ajayi.