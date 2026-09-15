Google India and JioStar integrate AI into popular TV soaps

Special scenes feature main characters using Google's AI Mode to solve real-life problems, like Anupama figuring out house construction with Kinjal's help.

The campaign, running on Star Plus and JioHotstar, aims to reach over 800 million viewers weekly, as JioStar's television network and streaming service reaches more than 800 million viewers every week.

As Kanika Kalra, Director, Platforms & Ecosystems, Consumer Marketing, India at Google, put it, "AI Mode changes how people experience Search by bringing advanced reasoning and personalisation into the product."

She added that "the JioStar partnership aims to demonstrate its real-world utility through relatable stories."