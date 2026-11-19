Gordon Ramsay honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
What's the story
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This makes him the first British chef and only the fourth culinary figure to receive this honor. The ceremony took place on Wednesday (local time) at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, near Argyle Avenue. Actor Joel McHale and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump were present to support Ramsay during this prestigious event.
Celebrity tributes
McHale and Vanderpump's words about Ramsay
During the ceremony, McHale highlighted Ramsay's worldwide fame.
He said, "Gordon is already the most famous Gordon in the history of Gordons."
Vanderpump also lauded Ramsay's off-screen warmth, contrasting it with his fiery on-screen persona.
She described him as "generous, sentimental, and genuinely a darling man who makes people around him better."
Chef's response
Ramsay's response to receiving the honor
Ramsay expressed his gratitude for the honor.
He said, "I'm just the luckiest chef on the planet because I get to do what I dream of doing every day."
He also promised to keep his star clean, saying, "I will come down and polish this (expletive) stone every week."
His star is located next to Guy Fieri's, who was honored in 2019.
Show debut
Significance of Ramsay's star unveiling
The unveiling of Ramsay's star came just a day before the second-season premiere of his latest Fox series, Next Level Baker.
His star is the 2,864th to be installed since the Walk of Fame opened in 1961 with an initial selection of 1,558 stars.
Career path
Early career highlights of Ramsay
Ramsay, who was born in Scotland and raised in Stratford-upon-Avon, initially aspired to be a professional footballer.
However, a serious knee injury ended those dreams.
He then pursued a catering qualification in hotel management and honed his skills under top chefs in London and Paris.
In 1993, he became head chef at London's Aubergine and earned two Michelin stars within three years.
Global influence
Ramsay's restaurant empire and television career
Ramsay opened his flagship London restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, in 1998. It quickly earned three Michelin stars.
He has since built a global dining empire with restaurants in France, China, Singapore, Dubai, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City.
His only California restaurant was The Fat Cow at The Grove from 2012 to 2014.
His television career began in 1989 with Marco and includes popular shows like Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, Hotel Hell, and Next Level Chef.