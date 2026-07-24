OTT: Where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor: The Silent Saviour'

Governor: The Silent Saviour is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

However, the film isn't included in the regular Prime membership. Even subscribers need to pay ₹349 to rent the movie before watching it.

The political drama is set against India's historic 1991 balance-of-payments crisis.

It revolves around a quiet yet determined Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor who finds himself at the center of this economic turmoil.

Bajpayee's role is inspired by former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan.