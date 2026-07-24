OTT: Where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor: The Silent Saviour'
What's the story
Manoj Bajpayee's recent political drama, Governor: The Silent Saviour, has finally made its way to OTT after an underwhelming theatrical run. Released on June 12, 2026, the film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. While opinions on the overall movie were divided, Bajpayee's performance was widely praised.
Streaming details
Where to watch 'Governor: The Silent Saviour'
Governor: The Silent Saviour is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
However, the film isn't included in the regular Prime membership. Even subscribers need to pay ₹349 to rent the movie before watching it.
The political drama is set against India's historic 1991 balance-of-payments crisis.
It revolves around a quiet yet determined Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor who finds himself at the center of this economic turmoil.
Bajpayee's role is inspired by former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan.
Film details
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, Governor: The Silent Saviour features an ensemble cast including Adah Sharma, Noushad Mohamed Kunju, and Madhoo in pivotal roles.
The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi.
The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Shah.
Theatrical run
Box office collection of the film
Governor: The Silent Saviour shared screens with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah.
It had a disappointing run at the box office, earning ₹5.87cr in India net collections.
It also faced stiff competition from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.