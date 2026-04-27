'Governor: The Silent Saviour' posters show Bajpayee, Sharma amid crisis
Entertainment
Governor: The Silent Saviour just revealed its first character posters, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Adah Sharma.
After the film's title announcement and an earlier poster on Bajpayee's birthday, we now know the film is set during a tough time for India's economy, with Bajpayee's character determined to stop a national crisis.
The tagline, "I Will Not Let India Fail," pretty much sums up the stakes.
Mandlekar directs 'Governor' releasing June 12
The movie is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, with music from Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The screenplay comes from Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Shah.
Governor is set to be released on June 12, 2026, so mark your calendars!