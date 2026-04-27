'Governor: The Silent Saviour' posters show Bajpayee, Sharma amid crisis Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

Governor: The Silent Saviour just revealed its first character posters, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Adah Sharma.

After the film's title announcement and an earlier poster on Bajpayee's birthday, we now know the film is set during a tough time for India's economy, with Bajpayee's character determined to stop a national crisis.

The tagline, "I Will Not Let India Fail," pretty much sums up the stakes.