Govinda meets up CM Yogi Adityanath, calls it 'divine' meeting
Entertainment
Bollywood star Govinda met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his Lucknow residence and shared a photo from the visit on Instagram, calling it a "divine" meeting.
In the picture, Govinda is holding a Lord Krishna idol and thanked Adityanath, writing that the meeting was "divine" and that he had "a great time."
Fans shower love on both
Fans rushed to the comments section—fans dropped comments like "2 hero 1 frame" and showered both with love and emojis.
The excitement in the comments shows just how much people still adore Govinda, while also mentioning Adityanath.