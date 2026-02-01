Govinda meets up CM Yogi Adityanath, calls it 'divine' meeting Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

Bollywood star Govinda met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his Lucknow residence and shared a photo from the visit on Instagram, calling it a "divine" meeting.

In the picture, Govinda is holding a Lord Krishna idol and thanked Adityanath, writing that the meeting was "divine" and that he had "a great time."