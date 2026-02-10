Govinda talks about wife Sunita's acting debut
What's the story
Bollywood actor Govinda recently responded to his wife Sunita Ahuja's acting debut rumors. In a subtle dig, he told ANI, "Ghar me baithe rahengi to aur zyada interview dengi...to ye bahar nikle...acha hai." The actor also defended his professional conduct amid ongoing allegations and rumors. He emphasized that he has never misbehaved with any of his co-actors or female leads in the industry.
Professional conduct
'I have worked with four superstars...'
Govinda further stressed his professional ethics, saying, "I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them." He added that no female actor can say he misbehaved or used foul language. "Meri jo films chali hai for that I am thankful to my directors, songs, and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine."
Affair rumors
This is how Govinda reacted to affair allegations
Govinda also addressed the ongoing affair claims against him. He said, "When did I not get this accusation?" He added that these accusations come from his "childhood love." "Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai." Meanwhile, Govinda and Ahuja have been married since 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.