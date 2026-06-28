'Lock Upp': Why Govinda is 'tensed' about Sunita Ahuja's participation
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, is a contestant on the new season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. In a recent interview with SCREEN, she spoke about why she chose this reality show over others and how her husband reacted to her decision. "I decided to do Lock Upp because Ektaa [Kapoor] loves me a lot, and even I love her," she said.
Show selection
Ahuja was offered multiple reality shows
Ahuja revealed she was offered several reality shows, including Rise And Fall, The 50, Traitors, and Alliance. However, she chose Lock Upp because she felt it would provide her with better care. "I am not scared of anyone watching me 24/7; I am what I am. I will never change myself for anybody in the world," said Ahuja about her participation in the show.
Husband's concern
This is why Govinda was worried
Ahuja revealed that Govinda was "very tensed" about her participation in Lock Upp. "He said, 'Maine apni biwi ko phool ki tarah paala hai, usko andar kisi ne dukh de diya toh woh rone lagegi.'" "He was very much concerned about why I am doing this show. But he doesn't know that his wife is very strong, can tolerate and fight with everyone," she added.
Personal boundaries
Ahuja won't tolerate anyone disrespecting her family
Ahuja also made it clear that she wouldn't tolerate anyone discussing her personal life on the show. "This is not a family show, so I will not tolerate anyone talking about my family. Govinda is very senior, so nobody can point fingers at him." She added that while she can speak about her husband, no one else has the right to comment on him.
Relationship history
Accusations of infidelity in the past
In the past, Ahuja has frequently spoken about her relationship with Govinda. She had accused him of infidelity and said that he never lived for himself. "This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar; what have you seen in life? Nothing." "There's no point even regretting it now; I can't leave him now. It has been 40 years now; even thinking about it would be a crime." Lock Upp Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.