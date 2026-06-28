'Lock Upp': Why Govinda is 'tensed' about Sunita Ahuja's participation

Relationship history

Accusations of infidelity in the past

In the past, Ahuja has frequently spoken about her relationship with Govinda. She had accused him of infidelity and said that he never lived for himself. "This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar; what have you seen in life? Nothing." "There's no point even regretting it now; I can't leave him now. It has been 40 years now; even thinking about it would be a crime." Lock Upp Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.