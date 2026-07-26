Shagufta Ali calls Govinda 'bigger perfectionist than Aamir Khan'

Ali, who has worked with Govinda in several films, revealed that he often arrived four to five hours after the scheduled call time.

"Govinda used to come late on set here too. If the shift were at 9:00am, he would come by 1:00pm or 2:00pm, and never before that," she said.

However, she added that this was the only issue she had with him as he was otherwise a very nice person.