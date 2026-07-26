Shagufta Ali calls Govinda 'bigger perfectionist than Aamir Khan'
What's the story
Veteran actor Shagufta Ali has spoken about her experience working with Bollywood superstar Govinda. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, she revealed that despite his late arrivals on set, he was a "very nice person" and "fun-loving." She also claimed that Govinda is a "bigger perfectionist" than superstar Aamir Khan.
Late arrivals
Ali on Govinda's late arrivals
Ali, who has worked with Govinda in several films, revealed that he often arrived four to five hours after the scheduled call time.
"Govinda used to come late on set here too. If the shift were at 9:00am, he would come by 1:00pm or 2:00pm, and never before that," she said.
However, she added that this was the only issue she had with him as he was otherwise a very nice person.
Perfectionism
Bigger perfectionist than Khan, claims Ali
Ali further revealed that Govinda was "a bigger perfectionist than Aamir Khan."
She said, "He does 25 rehearsals. David sir would okay the take, but he would still insist and also apologize to others. His eye for perfection was so strong that he didn't care if the person opposite him was tired."
Complaints
Kader Khan would often get angry with Govinda
Ali also shared that the late veteran actor Kader Khan would often complain about Govinda's late arrivals on set.
"Kader Khan would get very angry with Govinda for arriving late; others would get irritated too. We had to wait for him every day."
Superstitions
Ali also spoke about Govinda's superstitious side
Ali also spoke about Govinda's spiritual side, revealing that he would set up small temples in his hotel rooms.
"Govinda is superstitious. He was particular about timings. He believed in doing things only at an auspicious time."
"He used to listen to his mother a lot, respected her, and would praise her. If his mother said, 'You will go for the shoot at this time,' he would obey. I don't know if there was an astrological reason behind it."
Director's defense
David Dhawan had also spoken about working with Govinda recently
Earlier in March, director David Dhawan had also spoken about Govinda's habit of arriving late to film sets.
On The Great Indian Kapil Show, he said, "People say that he comes late to the sets, but tell me who doesn't arrive late these days? He arrives, completes his work, and then leaves."
He also praised Govinda's dedication to his craft and ability to perform complex scenes in one take.