'Golden' makes history as 1st K-pop Grammy winner

The song Golden from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters has made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop track to win a Grammy Award. The song, performed by Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami, was awarded for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (local time). The award was presented during the pre-telecast portion of the ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Award details 'Golden' beat these songs to clinch the award Golden, written by DO, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, 24, and Teddy, was nominated for four Grammys. It beat out stiff competition from As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Nine Inch Nails), I Lied to You (Miles Caton), Never Too Late (Elton John, Brandi Carlile), Pale Pale Moon (Jayme Lawson), and Sinners (Leonard Denisenko).

Additional nominations 'Golden' also nominated for Song of the Year In addition to its win, Golden is also nominated for Song of the Year, which will be awarded during the main telecast. However, it lost in two other categories, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Remixed Recording, during the pre-telecast. Despite not performing at the Grammys, Nuna had earlier expressed her excitement about their nomination. She said, "You're going to see three Korean faces."

Advertisement

Film's triumph 'KPop Demon Hunters' was most-streamed movie of 2025 Since its Netflix debut in June, KPop Demon Hunters has seen a steady surge in viewership. According to Nielsen's year-end data, it was the most-streamed film of 2025, amassing a staggering 20.5 billion viewing minutes in the US alone. The movie, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, topped year-end charts despite its mid-2025 release and had limited theatrical releases after gaining popularity on Netflix.

Advertisement