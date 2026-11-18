'Grand Theft Auto VI' release set Thursday as millions preordered
After more than a decade, "Grand Theft Auto VI" finally has a release date: Thursday.
The hype is real: millions have already preordered, and some fans are even planning time off just to dive in without distractions.
Over $1B spent on 'GTA VI'
The game takes us back to Vice City with two fresh leads, Lucia and Jason, whose story kicks off after a heist goes sideways.
Lucia's role was added, addressing a common complaint from female gamers.
With over $1 billion spent making the game and launch-day sales expected to smash records, "GTA VI" is set to be a major moment for both Rockstar Games and the gaming world.