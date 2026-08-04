Greenfield teases 'New Girl' reunion after 'amazing' scripts, Meriwether reacts
Entertainment
New Girl fans got excited after Max Greenfield (Schmidt) teased that a reunion might be happening, saying he'd seen some "amazing" scripts.
Series creator Elizabeth Meriwether joined the fun, posting a playful Instagram video on August 1 reacting to the buzz.
Meriwether jokes about cast's wild requests
Meriwether joked that everything was going smoothly until the cast started making wild requests: Jake Johnson wanted Nick to do a nude dance to Dua Lipa's "Levitating," Lamorne Morris asked for an extra-long chain for Winston, and Greenfield even suggested renaming the show Max Greenfield is the New Girl.