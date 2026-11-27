GTA 6 sets streaming debut record with 420 million hours
GTA 6 just set a new record for the biggest streaming debut ever. In its first week after launching on November 19, the game was watched for a staggering 420 million hours, almost triple what Valorant managed in 2020.
Peak viewership hit nearly eight million, with Twitch leading the charge, followed by YouTube, and Kick.
GTA 6 drives huge streamer viewership
The hype around GTA 6 gave streamers a serious boost. TheBurntPeanut racked up 11.43 million hours watched, most of it on YouTube, while IShowSpeed hit the highest single-channel peak during his epic 52-hour stream.
1,056 channels broke their own viewership records, and 193 saw at least 10 times their usual record audience, all thanks to GTA's wild launch week.