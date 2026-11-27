Guadagnino at Marrakech Film Festival backs Pattinson as Bond choice
Director Luca Guadagnino has his sights set on making a James Bond movie, and he thinks Robert Pattinson would be the "perfect choice" for 007, thanks to his standout performances.
Guadagnino shared this at the Marrakech Film Festival, saying he'd love to work with icons and he wished someday to work with him, of course.
Guadagnino previews love story, drops remakes
At the festival, Guadagnino talked about future projects: he's hoping to make another real-life-inspired love story.
Some plans, like new versions of American Psycho and Separate Rooms, have been dropped. He clarified that Pattinson wasn't attached to American Psycho but said he's still keen to team up with him someday.
Despite some projects not working out, Guadagnino is staying positive and said he would love to work with actor Lea Seydoux.