Guest judge Aujla jabs Allahbadia during 'India's Got Latent' outage

Aujla kept things lively with another BeerBiceps quip about Allahbadia's old chair, and even sang his popular tracks to entertain everyone during the outage.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina stepped in to remind viewers that Allahbadia has done a lot for the show, saying all this buzz has brought in plenty of sponsorships.

The episode also featured comedians Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, and Rahul Dua.