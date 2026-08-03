Guest judge Aujla jabs Allahbadia during 'India's Got Latent' outage
Entertainment
Karan Aujla brought some much-needed humor to India's Got Latent as a guest judge.
When a contestant's performance was interrupted by a power cut, he joked, Yeh BeerBiceps ki haay lagi hai isko, poking fun at Ranveer Allahbadia (aka BeerBiceps) and instantly lifting the mood in the studio.
Raina credits Allahbadia for sponsorships
Aujla kept things lively with another BeerBiceps quip about Allahbadia's old chair, and even sang his popular tracks to entertain everyone during the outage.
Meanwhile, Samay Raina stepped in to remind viewers that Allahbadia has done a lot for the show, saying all this buzz has brought in plenty of sponsorships.
The episode also featured comedians Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu, and Rahul Dua.