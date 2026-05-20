'Gullak' season 5 trailer arrives before SonyLiv June 5 release
Entertainment
The Gullak Season five trailer is here, bringing back the Mishra family and their classic middle-class chaos.
This time, they're dealing with big changes: think a fresh coat of paint, new Wi-Fi, and Santosh Mishra's energy-saving missions.
The season drops on SonyLiv June 5, promising more of those relatable moments that make Gullak feel like home.
Joshi joins 'Gullak' as Annu
Anant Joshi steps in as Annu this season, joining returning favorites Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar.
Expect the usual mix of funny family dinners and little arguments, but also deeper stories about ambition and adapting to change.
As TVF's Vijay Koshy puts it, this season reflects how middle-class India is evolving right now.