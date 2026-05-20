'Gullak' season 5 trailer arrives before SonyLiv June 5 release Entertainment May 20, 2026

The Gullak Season five trailer is here, bringing back the Mishra family and their classic middle-class chaos.

This time, they're dealing with big changes: think a fresh coat of paint, new Wi-Fi, and Santosh Mishra's energy-saving missions.

The season drops on SonyLiv June 5, promising more of those relatable moments that make Gullak feel like home.