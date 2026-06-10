Guns N' Roses to play Guwahati as city emerges hotspot
Guns N' Roses is set to perform in Guwahati, Assam, marking a big moment for the city's music scene (Bengaluru is the other India stop).
Announced in connection with the show, this performance highlights how Guwahati is quickly becoming a hotspot for major live events, thanks to growing demand and infrastructure investment.
Assam concerts could yield 700 cr
After pulling off huge gigs like Post Malone's first-ever solo headline concert in India, which brought in ₹43 crore and fans from 200-plus cities, Assam has shown it can handle big crowds and star power.
More concerts like these could generate more than ₹700 crore in cumulative economic impact for Assam over the next five years and give tourism a boost, as visitors explore places like Kaziranga National Park or Majuli Island while they're here.