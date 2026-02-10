Gurmeet Choudhary voices support for Rajpal Yadav amid financial crisis

Actor Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court denied him relief in his check-bounce cases. The actor had earlier confessed to facing a financial crunch and not receiving any help. In light of this, actor Gurmeet Choudhary has urged the film fraternity to come forward and help Yadav.

Choudhary's appeal 'Today he needs us': Choudhary on Yadav Choudhary took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to express his concern for Yadav. He wrote, "It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase." "He has given us so many smiles, laughter and unforgettable moments. Today he needs us." "As a fellow actor and as a human being I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can."

Call for unity 'Our industry is a family' Choudhary further requested all producers, directors, and members of the film fraternity to come together and find a solution. He said, "I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity, let's come together with compassion and humanity and find a solution." "Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own."

Solidarity from Sood Sonu Sood had earlier extended help to Yadav Choudhary's appeal coincides with actor Sonu Sood's offer to Yadav of a movie and a signing amount to help him financially. Sood said on social media, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry." "Sometimes life turns unfair not because of talent but because timing can be brutal." "He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us...producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

Case details Why was Yadav sentenced to jail? Yadav's legal troubles began in 2010 when he borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film flopped at the box office, which led to a repayment crisis and subsequent legal battle. In 2018, a magisterial court convicted Yadav and his wife in check bounce cases, sentencing him to six months in prison.