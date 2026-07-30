Haasan praises Nolan's 'The Odyssey' and calls it 'must watch'
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan just gave a big shoutout to Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, calling it "Homer dreamt it. Nolan dared it. I applauded it. Children of cinema, this film belongs to the ages. Must watch!"
Nolan's 'The Odyssey' mythology debut
The Odyssey is Nolan's first dive into mythology, retelling Odysseus's epic journey home after the Trojan War.
Shot in IMAX with cutting-edge tech across global locations, the film features stars like Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong'o.
Emma Thomas co-produced with Nolan for Universal Pictures, raising the bar for ancient tales on screen.