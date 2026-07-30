Haasan praises Nolan's 'The Odyssey' and calls it 'must watch'

The Odyssey is Nolan's first dive into mythology, retelling Odysseus's epic journey home after the Trojan War.

Shot in IMAX with cutting-edge tech across global locations, the film features stars like Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Emma Thomas co-produced with Nolan for Universal Pictures, raising the bar for ancient tales on screen.