Hall, 91, 'Soul Food' matriarch dies, Dallas family asks privacy
Irma P. Hall, 91, best known for playing strong, memorable matriarchs in Soul Food and A Family Thing, died on November 10.
Her family shared the news from Dallas on November 11, thanking everyone for their support and asking for privacy as they remember her life.
Hall's career spanned film, TV, voice
Starting out in Beaumont, Texas, Hall's acting journey began when director Raymond St. Jacques discovered her, leading to her first film role in Book of Numbers (1973).
She went on to shine in A Family Thing (1996), and even won a Cannes Jury Prize for The Ladykillers (2004).
Beyond live-action roles, she voiced Susie's Great Aunt T in A Rugrats Kwanzaa Special (2001), leaving a lasting mark on film and TV that fans will remember.