'HanuMan 2: The Rise of Vanaras's sequel announced starring Tej
The hit superhero film Hanu-Man is getting a sequel! Titled HanuMan 2: The Rise of Vanaras, the new movie stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead role, with VI Anand directing.
The announcement came with a cool poster showing a celestial figure rising into golden light, definitely setting the vibe for another big adventure.
Producers expand 'Hanu-Man' universe
Producers K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy are doubling down on expanding the Hanu-Man universe, promising more epic storytelling inspired by their culture and imagination.
With Primeshow Entertainment now steering things solo after parting ways with Prasanth Varma (who's moved to another project), they're planning to release HanuMan 2 in five languages across India.
More cast details and release dates are coming soon, but expectations are already high after the first film's success.