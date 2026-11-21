Producers K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy are doubling down on expanding the Hanu-Man universe, promising more epic storytelling inspired by their culture and imagination.

With Primeshow Entertainment now steering things solo after parting ways with Prasanth Varma (who's moved to another project), they're planning to release HanuMan 2 in five languages across India.

More cast details and release dates are coming soon, but expectations are already high after the first film's success.