There's no stopping 'Hanuman Ansh'; total earnings reach ₹86cr
What's the story
Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh has seen a significant jump in its box office collections during the fourth week of its release. The film earned ₹11cr in India net collections on Day 28 (Thursday), reported Sacnilk. This figure comes from 7,055 shows across the country and is a whopping 41.9% increase from the ₹7.75cr collected on Day 27. With this addition, the film's total India net collection now stands at an impressive ₹72.88cr and gross collection at ₹85.97cr!
Occupancy surge
'Hanuman Ansh': 4th week has been the most profitable
The fourth week has been the most profitable for Hanuman Ansh so far, with net collections of ₹61cr.
On Day 27, the film earned ₹7.75cr from 7,037 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 29%.
Despite the show count remaining almost unchanged at 7,055, the occupancy jumped to 41% on Day 28.
The Hindi version also saw a rise in overall occupancy to 38.01%.
Box office success
Looking at the film in numbers
Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, with collections of ₹1.08cr in Week 1 and ₹40L in Week 2. However, the third week saw a massive jump to ₹10.4cr, and the fourth week brought in an impressive ₹50cr!
The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 28 was highest in the National Capital Region (NCR) at 31%. Mumbai followed with an occupancy of 18.8%, while Ahmedabad and Surat had lower rates at 15% and 9.8%, respectively.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
Written and directed by Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Baba and Vihaan Shedge as Maharaj Ji at another stage of his life.
The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey.
It was released in India on August 7 this year.