There's no stopping 'Hanuman Ansh'; total earnings reach ₹86cr

The fourth week has been the most profitable for Hanuman Ansh so far, with net collections of ₹61cr.

On Day 27, the film earned ₹7.75cr from 7,037 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 29%.

Despite the show count remaining almost unchanged at 7,055, the occupancy jumped to 41% on Day 28.

The Hindi version also saw a rise in overall occupancy to 38.01%.