A sequel to surprise hit 'Hanuman Ansh' is coming!
What's the story
Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed that a sequel to his recent film, Hanuman Ansh, is already in the works. The spiritual drama, which was released on August 7 and has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office, will delve into other important chapters from Neem Karoli Baba's life. Before this confirmation, a sequel was always part of the original vision for Hanuman Ansh, which is planned as a trilogy.
Sequel details
Sequel to focus on Baba's spiritual journey
During an interaction with audiences at a multiplex in Agra, Chaturvedi revealed that the sequel will focus on Baba's birthplace, Firozabad.
The story will then move to Agra, Mathura, and other locations associated with his life and spiritual journey.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba.
Box office journey
'Hanuman Ansh' surpasses ₹50 crore mark in India
Despite a slow start at the box office with just ₹10 lakh on opening day, Hanuman Ansh saw a major turnaround in its numbers.
The film's collection rose to ₹10.4 crore in the third week and recorded its highest single-day collection of ₹12.75 crore on Day 24.
It surpassed Yash's Toxic on Day 26 with an ₹8.5 crore single-day collection, bringing its total net collection in India to ₹54.74 crore so far.
Critical acclaim
Kangana Ranaut praises film, calls it 'satsang'
The film also stars Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, and Vihaan Shedge in key roles.
It was praised by Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who called it "not a movie; it's a satsang."
She took to Instagram to share a picture of Neem Karoli Baba and wrote, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba."