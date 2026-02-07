Hanumankind reacts to Arijit Singh's 'I'm done with playback' post
Rapper Hanumankind shared his thoughts on Arijit Singh's surprise announcement, saying, "He comes from a different space. The man made the decision for himself. You got to respect that because there's weight he carries with his work and he's the only one that carries that."
What did Singh say in his post?
On Tuesday, Arijit Singh told fans on Instagram that he's done with playback singing: "I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."
He'll still make music independently and wrap up current projects, and said he "gets bored pretty quick," wants to "do some other music," plans to return to Indian classical music, and is excited to hear new singers.
His exit has left fans and celebs stunned
Singh's voice defined Bollywood hits for over a decade—think back to his breakout with "Tum Hi Ho" in Aashiqui 2.
