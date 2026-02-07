Hanumankind reacts to Arijit Singh's 'I'm done with playback' post

What did Singh say in his post?

On Tuesday, Arijit Singh told fans on Instagram that he's done with playback singing: "I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

He'll still make music independently and wrap up current projects, and said he "gets bored pretty quick," wants to "do some other music," plans to return to Indian classical music, and is excited to hear new singers.