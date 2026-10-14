Harris announces 18-city headlining North American arena tour April 1, 2027
Entertainment
Calvin Harris just announced his first-ever headlining arena tour across North America, kicking off April 1, 2027, in Boston and hitting 18 cities like Chicago, Toronto, and the Los Angeles area.
After selling out shows in the UK and Ireland, he's finally bringing his massive EDM party stateside, right as dance music keeps getting bigger here.
Harris presales begin Oct 19, 2026
The tour wraps up May 27, 2027, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, with stops at spots like Brooklyn's Barclays Centre and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
Tickets drop soon: Spotify presale on October 19, 2026, and artist presale on October 20, 2026 via his website.
Expect all the bangers (like "Feel So Close" and "Summer") plus a huge live production for that full-on festival vibe.