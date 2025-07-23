Harry, Meghan expected to sign new deal with Netflix

Couple remains active behind the scenes

Harry and Meghan are expected to sign a new first-look deal with Netflix after their current contract ends in 2025, so their creative work will likely continue but under new terms.

While Meghan's latest show, With Love, Meghan, didn't crack Netflix's top charts this year (landing at #383), the couple remains active behind the scenes—producing documentaries like Harry's Polo series and taking on executive roles in other projects.

Their media journey is definitely still rolling.