Harry, Meghan expected to sign new deal with Netflix
Netflix is ending its $100 million partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which began in 2020 after they left royal life for the US.
Even though this big contract is wrapping up, the couple isn't leaving the streaming world just yet—they're already planning more media projects.
Couple remains active behind the scenes
Harry and Meghan are expected to sign a new first-look deal with Netflix after their current contract ends in 2025, so their creative work will likely continue but under new terms.
While Meghan's latest show, With Love, Meghan, didn't crack Netflix's top charts this year (landing at #383), the couple remains active behind the scenes—producing documentaries like Harry's Polo series and taking on executive roles in other projects.
Their media journey is definitely still rolling.