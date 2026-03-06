Harry Styles announces 'Together, Together' residency tour for 'Disco' sequel
Harry Styles just dropped news about his Together, Together residency tour, supporting his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
He told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that he chose this format to make the show better and look after himself—because taking care of himself means better performances for fans.
Tour format and cities
Instead of bouncing between cities every night, Harry's doing a reported 67 shows across seven major cities.
The idea? More energy for each concert and more time for his bandmates (many with families) to recharge too.
Stops include Amsterdam, London, New York City, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney.
New York City gets to host Harry's shows
New York fans are in luck—Harry's playing 30 shows at Madison Square Garden from August 26 to October 31.
These are his only US dates in 2026 and he'll be joined by artists like Robyn and Shania Twain along the way.