Entertainment

Harry Styles bags his maiden acting award for 'My Policeman'

Harry Styles bags his maiden acting award for 'My Policeman'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 12, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

Harry Styles is playing the lead role in 'My Policeman.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@TIFF_Industry)

Harry Styles just received his maiden acting award! The 28-year-old artiste was honored at the Toronto International Film Festival's Tribute Awards, which he attended alongside My Policeman co-actors Emma Corrin and David Dawson. To note, the entire cast was honored with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance, marking the first time the award has gone to an ensemble cast and not a solo actor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Styles, who has already received global acclaim through songs such as Best Song Ever and Watermelon Sugar, has been shining as an actor lately.

He made his debut with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk (2017) and was subsequently seen in Eternals (2021).

In 2022, he has returned to celluloid with ambitious projects: My Policeman and Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, where he stars opposite Florence Pugh.

Speech Styles expressed his gratitude after picking the award

Moved by the honor, Styles said, "Thank you so much to everyone here, on behalf of all of us, for this wonderful, wonderful award. We all loved working on this film so much. And we hope you enjoy it." Styles is playing a closeted 1950s English police offer in the Michael Grandage directorial, billed as a "tragic gay romance about an unresolved love triangle."

Background Movie focuses on injustices of British government, police against homosexuality

My Policeman is inspired by the life of author EM Forster and is "split between the '50s and four decades later." It'll also touch upon the injustices of the British government and police against homosexuality. Earlier, Styles said, "The reason why the story is so devastating is that, ultimately, to me, [it's] about wasted time, and wasted time is the most devastating thing."

Information Learn more about the cast, crew here

The film has been adapted from its namesake 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts. It also stars Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett. It'll release theatrically on October 21 in the US and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. Ron Nyswaner (Love Hurts, Soldier's Girl) has penned the screenplay, while the cinematography is by Ben Davis (Seven Psychopaths, Doctor Strange).