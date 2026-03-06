'Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester' trailer out now Entertainment Mar 06, 2026

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester, giving fans a sneak peek at the pop star performing his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The concert was filmed at Co-op Manchester and features Styles in full performer mode—rolling up his sleeves with a playful "Let me go to work," dancing around in a red scarf, and even poking fun at Netflix's outro before cracking up.