'Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester' trailer out now
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester, giving fans a sneak peek at the pop star performing his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.
The concert was filmed at Co-op Manchester and features Styles in full performer mode—rolling up his sleeves with a playful "Let me go to work," dancing around in a red scarf, and even poking fun at Netflix's outro before cracking up.
The album drops tomorrow; concert special streams March 8
The 12-track album drops March 6 and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon. Tracks include Aperture, American Girls, Ready, Steady, Go!, and Carla's Song.
The concert special streams on Netflix starting March 8 at 3:00pm ET—so if you're a Styles fan or just love live shows, mark your calendar!