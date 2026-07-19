'Lock Upp': Harshad Chopda reveals he attempted suicide after breakup
What's the story
Television actor Harshad Chopda recently made a shocking revelation on the reality show Lock Upp - Sach Ya Sazaa. He opened up about his darkest phase, revealing that he attempted suicide after his first breakup. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said he was devastated and felt completely lost after the incident.
Emotional response
The actor revealed this shocking detail
During the recent episode, Chopda said, "Pehla relationship tha, kuch hua tha, naraaz thi. Phone kar ke mujhe bataya gaya ki yaha hoon, ye kar rahi hoon, kiske sath hoon."
"Jo main feel kar raha tha, feel nahi karna chahta tha. Aur mujhe kuch bhi samajh nahi aaya to maine apna haath kaat liya."
He even showed the scar on his wrist while recalling the incident.
Hospital ordeal
He struggled to get treatment
Chopda also revealed that after harming himself, he struggled to reach the hospital.
The doctors initially refused to treat him without a police complaint. He recalled begging and pleading with them repeatedly before they finally agreed to treat him.
The actor added that the incident changed him completely, and he promised himself that he would never hurt himself for anyone again.
Social media reaction
Fans praised Chopda for his bravery
After the episode aired, fans took to social media to express their love and support for Chopda.
One user on X wrote, "It takes immense courage to speak about your darkest moments. Thank you, Harshad, for reminding everyone that no heartbreak is worth losing yourself over."
Another tweet read, "Please God, please protect him at any cost."
Lock Upp - Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix and is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.
Mental health
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be reached at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).