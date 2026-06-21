'Lock Upp 2': Harshad Chopra, Sunita Ahuja to participate?
What's the story
The much-anticipated second season of the popular reality show Lock Upp is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27. The Ektaa Kapoor-produced series will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh this time. The buzz around the upcoming season is high as fans are eager to meet the contestants. Zoom/Telly Talk India has now revealed some confirmed names for Lock Upp 2.
Contestants
These TV actors to enter the prison
According to the report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi have confirmed their participation in Lock Upp 2. Sasural Simar Ka actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has also given his nod for the show. Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, who makes headlines with her statements about her marital life, is also reportedly a contestant.
New entrants
Madhuri Grover will also participate: Report
The upcoming season of Lock Upp will also feature Akanksha Khanna and Splitsvilla 15 fame Akanksha Choudhury. Interestingly, Ashneer Grover's wife, entrepreneur Madhuri Grover, has also been roped in. More names are expected to be added to the list in the coming days. The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner.