'Lock Upp 2': Harshad Chopra, Sunita Ahuja to participate?

Contestants

These TV actors to enter the prison

According to the report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi have confirmed their participation in Lock Upp 2. Sasural Simar Ka actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has also given his nod for the show. Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, who makes headlines with her statements about her marital life, is also reportedly a contestant.