When is Harshvardhan Rane's 'Silaa' hitting theaters?

In Silaa, Rane plays Virat, a role that requires the actor's intense physicality.

He called it "the most challenging and exciting journey" of his career.

"There is so much more to Virat than what meets the eye; he is a man driven by love, but when circumstances take an unexpected turn, he is pushed into a world where survival becomes just as important as finding the person he loves," Rane said about his character.