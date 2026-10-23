When is Harshvardhan Rane's 'Silaa' hitting theaters?
What's the story
The romantic action film Silaa, starring Harshvardhan Rane, Karan Veer Mehra, Sadia Khateeb, and Ipsitaa, has finally announced its release date. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film will hit theaters on February 5 next year. The movie is an intense love and revenge story set in Kashmir and Vietnam.
Character details
'There is so much more to Virat than what...'
In Silaa, Rane plays Virat, a role that requires the actor's intense physicality.
He called it "the most challenging and exciting journey" of his career.
"There is so much more to Virat than what meets the eye; he is a man driven by love, but when circumstances take an unexpected turn, he is pushed into a world where survival becomes just as important as finding the person he loves," Rane said about his character.
Role preparation
'What really drew me to this story was the...'
Rane also spoke about the physical and mental demands of his role.
"The action, the locations and the emotional intensity of the film demanded a lot from me, both physically and mentally."
"What really drew me to this story was the fact that beneath all the action and adventure, it is about how far you are willing to go for someone who means everything to you."
Director's vision
Director Kumar promises a 'roller-coaster ride'
Director Kumar promised a "roller-coaster ride" with Silaa, "where romance, action, mystery, and adventure come together in an unexpected way."
He said that the film was shot across Kashmir, Mumbai, and Vietnam to create an expansive world.
"We wanted the world of the film to feel expansive and visually striking, while ensuring that the emotions always remain at the center of the story," he explained.
Production details
Everything to know about 'Silaa'
Silaa is a joint venture of Zee Studios, Blue Lotus Pictures, and Stark Entertainment.
The film's screenplay has been penned by Sameer Joshi, with dialogues written by Aarambh Singh.
The music for the film has been composed by Sachet-Parampara, Ankit Tiwari, Shreyas Puranik, and Alexia Evellyn.