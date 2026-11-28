Hashmi reunites with Datt as 'Gunmaaster G9' opens 3.65cr
Emraan Hashmi's latest action thriller, Gunmaaster G9, just landed in theaters but only managed ₹3.65 crore on its first day, a quieter opening compared to his earlier hit this year, Awarapan 2.
The film also marks Hashmi's reunion with director Aditya Datt after 20 years.
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' opens 4cr
Gunmaaster G9 is up against Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which pulled ahead with ₹4 crore on day one.
In the movie, Hashmi plays Agent G9, drawn back into the crime world, while Genelia Deshmukh joins him for their first onscreen pairing.
With its unique plot and a "To Be Continued" ending, there's already talk of a possible sequel if the box office numbers pick up.