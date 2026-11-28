Gunmaaster G9 is up against Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which pulled ahead with ₹4 crore on day one.

In the movie, Hashmi plays Agent G9, drawn back into the crime world, while Genelia Deshmukh joins him for their first onscreen pairing.

With its unique plot and a "To Be Continued" ending, there's already talk of a possible sequel if the box office numbers pick up.