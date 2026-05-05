'Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past' teaser reveals Chakraborty return Entertainment May 05, 2026

The teaser for Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past is out, marking Mimoh Chakraborty's return to the franchise.

Dropping June 12, 2026, the film teases a mix of unfinished love and hidden secrets as Chakraborty's character steps into a haunted palace with some seriously strange things going on.