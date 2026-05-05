'Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past' teaser reveals Chakraborty return
Entertainment
The teaser for Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past is out, marking Mimoh Chakraborty's return to the franchise.
Dropping June 12, 2026, the film teases a mix of unfinished love and hidden secrets as Chakraborty's character steps into a haunted palace with some seriously strange things going on.
Cast announced as Bhatt thanks Pandit
Alongside Chakraborty, you'll see Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey.
Vikram Bhatt is involved again, with Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja producing.
Bhatt gave a heartfelt thanks to Pandit for sticking by him during tough times, helping bring this spooky story back to life.