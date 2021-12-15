Entertainment 'Hawkeye' episode-5 review: Major revelations are made; Kingpin is here!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 09:45 pm

'Hawkeye' packs an informative penultimate episode

The penultimate episode of the Disney+ Hotstar show Hawkeye was dropped today and we can expect an explosive ending to this season [if more seasons are in store]. Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) takes a back seat in this episode as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), introduced in the last one, is the person driving the vehicle. We also get a major reveal. Here's our review.

Introduction We know what happened to Yelena Belova after 'Black Widow'

Director Rhys Thomas has started episodes dedicated to major characters before [Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox)]. This time, Belova gets the stage. Following the incidents of Black Widow, we see her actively helping other Widows to come out of Red Room's influence. Then Thanos's snap happens and she disappears, only to reappear but five years have passed down the road.

Plot Bishop tells her mother Duquesne has some shady business

Thus we understand Belova never got a chance to bid goodbye to her sister, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Coming to the present day, Barton has told Bishop to go home after finding out a Widow assassin is on his back. While Bishop is quite down, she manages to tell her mother Eleanor that the latter's fiance Jack Duquesne isn't really clean.

Turn? Lopez might turn good soon after her meet with Ronin

Surprisingly, Eleanor gets the police to arrest Duquesne for his connection to Sloan and the Tracksuit Mafia. On the other hand, Barton gears up to reveal his identity as Ronin in front of Lopez, effectively telling her it was someone in her gang who wanted her father dead. Given Lopez has a villain-to-superhero track in Marvel comics, she might become a good character soon.

Verdict Packed with information, revelations, new characters, episode-5 is quite engaging

Another reason why we expect her to side with the protagonists is that Kingpin, Lopez's boss, makes an entry in the last scene. Like we wrote before, Kingpin is a supervillain who had misled Lopez into believing Daredevil was her father's killer in the comics. What's more difficult for Bishop is that her mother has connections with Kingpin. What's in store? This gets 4/5.