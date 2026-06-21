'Carry On Jatta 4' trailer: Gippy Grewal brings the laughs

Film insights

'This film is very special for all of us'

Director Smeep Kang said, "Audiences have showered immense love on the franchise. We wanted to retain the humor and madness people enjoy while also creating an emotional moment through our tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla ji." Grewal added, "This film is very special. Audiences will get everything they love about Carry On Jatta...comedy, confusion, entertainment, and memorable characters." The first part of the series was released in 2012, followed by the second and third parts in 2018 and 2023.