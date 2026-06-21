'Carry On Jatta 4' trailer: Gippy Grewal brings the laughs
What's the story
The trailer for the highly anticipated Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 4 was released on Sunday. The fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise stars Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Shinda Grewal, Pukhraj Bhalla, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, and Sweetaj Brar. The film will hit theaters on June 26 worldwide.
Emotional tribute
Trailer pays tribute to late actor Jaswinder Bhalla
One of the most emotional aspects of the trailer is its tribute to the late veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla. The makers have used advanced VFX and computer graphics (CG) technology to recreate the beloved actor on screen. Bhalla passed away in 2025 at the age of 65.
Film insights
'This film is very special for all of us'
Director Smeep Kang said, "Audiences have showered immense love on the franchise. We wanted to retain the humor and madness people enjoy while also creating an emotional moment through our tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla ji." Grewal added, "This film is very special. Audiences will get everything they love about Carry On Jatta...comedy, confusion, entertainment, and memorable characters." The first part of the series was released in 2012, followed by the second and third parts in 2018 and 2023.