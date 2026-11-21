'Heated Rivalry' returns Spring 2027, G.K. says production on track
Heated Rivalry, the hit LGBTQ+ sports drama, is coming back for season two in spring 2027.
Actor Robbie G.K. says production is on track and the team vibe is "going great."
The show dives into ice hockey rivalries and queer relationships, and has built a hardcore fan base.
G.K. shared, "It's really nice to see everyone again."
Smith and Gillespie lead Season Two
Season two brings new energy with Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie leading as the main couple from Rachel Reid's Game Changers series.
Other new cast members include Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees, and Priyanka.
Fan favorites Francois Arnaud, Connor Storrie, and Hudson Williams are also returning to skate back into their roles.