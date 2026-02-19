'Heated Rivalry' actor Hudson Williams joins 'Yaga' cast

Hudson Williams, who recently starred in Heated Rivalry , has been roped in for the upcoming Crave drama series Yaga. The show, inspired by a popular play by Canadian playwright Kat Sandler, will also feature Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), and Clark Backo (Letterkenny). The eight-episode series is currently under production with David Frazee and Rachel Talalay co-directing it, Variety reported.

Plot details Here's everything to know about 'Yaga' Yaga, a small-town mystery thriller, reimagines the myth of Baba Yaga. The story follows Rapp (Reid), a private investigator who comes to a coastal town to look into the disappearance of Henry Park (Williams), an heir to a powerful fishery. He faces resistance from local detective Carson (Backo) and university professor Katherine (Moss). The series will be distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus at next week's London TV Screenings.

Showrunner's statement 'Yaga' has evolved from myth to stage' Sandler, who is also the showrunner, said in a statement, "Yaga has evolved from myth to stage to my first greenlit series, reclaiming the wicked witch and reshaping her as an incendiary feminist antihero for our time." "It reflects the kind of storytelling I love: propulsive, accessible, dark, funny, and unapologetically bold." "I'm incredibly excited to bring Crave's first-ever half-hour drama to life."

