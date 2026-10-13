'Batwara 1947' playback singer Heer set to make acting debut
What's the story
Playback singer Heer, known for her work in Aamir Khan's Batwara 1947 and Ram Charan's Peddi, is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming film Side Heroes. The movie is produced by Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain, Bollywood Hungama revealed. They reported that Heer's character will also be a singer in the film.
Casting details
'She gave an impressive audition'
A source told the outlet, "Heer is not just a talented singer but also a promising performer."
"She gave an impressive audition, and the makers felt that she would be perfect for the part."
"Interestingly, her character in the film is also a singer. Hence, casting a real-life playback singer would lend authenticity to the character."
The source added that an official announcement about Heer's casting is expected soon.
Career highlights
Heer worked with AR Rahman recently
Heer has lent her voice to several notable songs recently.
In Batwara 1947, she sang Tabassum with Sonu Nigam and Chal Anjaane.
Both songs were composed by AR Rahman, who also composed the music for Peddi. In this Pan-India movie, Heer lent her voice to the song Hellallallo.
Side Heroes is a friendship-reunion movie set in the heartland of India, also starring Abhishek Banerjee, Varun Sharma, and Aparshakti Khurana.
Production details
Everything to know about 'Side Heroes'
In September, the outlet reported that Side Heroes would be among the rare Hindi movies to be filmed entirely in Bihar.
It is penned by Siddarth Sen (director of Good Luck Jerry) and Pankaj Matta, and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.
The film is scheduled to release on Friendship Day 2027.