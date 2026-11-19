Heidi Gardner sought wellness check on boyfriend over safety concerns
What's the story
Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Heidi Gardner reportedly requested a wellness check on her boyfriend, filmmaker Ray Tintori, before he was found dead in his New York City apartment last week. Gardner asked stylist Britt Theodora to contact authorities due to concerns about Tintori's safety, law enforcement sources told TMZ.
Investigation details
Friends discovered Tintori in his apartment
Tintori was discovered by his friends, as reported by Page Six.
The cause of death is still unknown, but a source told the outlet that it didn't "appear criminal" and "no drug paraphernalia was found on the scene."
The 43-year-old director was in a relationship with Gardner before his untimely demise.
Personal impact
Gardner is reportedly 'grieving the loss'
Gardner, 43, is "grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time," an insider told TMZ.
The couple was first linked romantically in 2024 when they were spotted on several dates, including at a basketball game for the Paris Olympics.
Professional life
More about Tintori's career and work
Tintori was a director of short films and music videos, associated with the filmmaking collective Court 13.
He worked on the film Beasts of the Southern Wild and directed music videos for artists like MGMT, Solange Knowles, The Killers, and The Cool Kids.
In July 2025, he paid tribute to Gardner on her birthday by calling her an "angel of reality" in an Instagram post.
Family legacy
Last podcast episode recorded days before his death
Tintori recorded his last podcast episode just days before his death.
His co-host Jordan Fish revealed that the show, To the White Sea, will continue to record and release episodes.
Tintori graduated from Wesleyan University in 2006 and was predeceased by his mother, renowned script supervisor Mary Cybulski, who died from glioblastoma on November 8, 2025.
His father, John Tintori, is a film editor known for working on movies like Eight Men Out.