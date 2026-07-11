Why Hema Malini almost rejected 'Baghban'
What's the story
In a recent interview with Zoom, veteran actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini revealed that she almost turned down the role in Ravi Chopra's 2003 family drama Baghban. The film, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Mahima Chaudhry, has since gained a cult following. However, at first, Malini was unsure about taking on the role because it required her to play a mother to adult sons.
Role acceptance
'How will it look?': Malini recalls initial thoughts
Malini told Zoom, "In the beginning, initially, I hesitated...after 10 years I'm coming back; they want me to do the mother's role... a mother of not a small child but big boys. Kaisa lagega [How will it look?]." However, her mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, advised her to accept the role. "If Amitabh ji is doing, then what is there for you to do? You must also accept it and do it," she recalled.
Career comeback
Why did Malini take a break from acting?
Malini, who had taken a break from acting to focus on her daughters Esha Deol and Aahana Deol, returned to the industry after nearly 10 years with Baghban. She explained that during this time, she was busy with her children's school activities and other responsibilities. "That's the time I was offered to do Baghban," she said.
Role details
Initial discomfort and final decision
Malini was initially uncomfortable with the idea of playing a mother to four adult sons, portrayed by Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chadha, and Nasir Khan. However, she felt more at ease when Chopra explained her character in detail, and she ultimately said yes to the movie.
Film details
More about 'Baghban'
In Baghban, Bachchan and Malini play Raj and Pooja Malhotra, a couple who sacrifice everything for their children but are neglected by them as adults. The story takes a turn when Alok, an orphan raised by Raj, steps in to take care of them. The film's music was composed by the late Aadesh Shrivastava. It also starred Divya Dutta, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, and Asrani.