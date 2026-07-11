Why Hema Malini almost rejected 'Baghban'

Role acceptance

'How will it look?': Malini recalls initial thoughts

Malini told Zoom, "In the beginning, initially, I hesitated...after 10 years I'm coming back; they want me to do the mother's role... a mother of not a small child but big boys. Kaisa lagega [How will it look?]." However, her mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, advised her to accept the role. "If Amitabh ji is doing, then what is there for you to do? You must also accept it and do it," she recalled.