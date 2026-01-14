Hema says losing Dharmendra was 'losing best part of life'

Amid her grief, Malini has been busy with her political responsibilities in Mathura . She attended the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, a teachers' meeting for Uttar Pradesh teachers' demands, and a Sansad Jan Sunwai. "We have to make ration cards, pension cards. Everything I was doing," she said. "And what better way to heal pain than by working? Work is the best therapy for me."

Public scrutiny

Malini's response to criticism over her grieving expressions

Despite her efforts to stay busy, Malini has faced criticism for not appearing sad enough after Dharmendra's death. She responded, "They want me to play the grieving widow." "Pictures of me with my swollen red eyes were circulated. Sorry, I am not going to give expressions to suit the photographers. This is not a film." "I don't think any film can capture my love story with Dharam ji." "The entire world loved him. But he chose me."