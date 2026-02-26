'No negativity': Hema Malini dismisses feud rumors with Sunny, Bobby

Veteran actor Hema Malini recently spoke about the legacy of her late husband, Dharmendra , who was honored at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in the In Memoriam segment . The Dream Girl star said it was a "huge honor" not just for their family but for India as well. She also added that there is no negativity between Dharmendra's two families. While the late actor married Prakash Kaur in 1954, he got hitched to Malini in 1980.

Family unity Malini on her relationship with the Deols Speaking to Hindustan Times, Malini said, "Papa hai na, papa ke liye sab karenge be it these bachchas (her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol) or those bachchas (Kaur's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol)." "They were all very fond of Dharamji. They are very fond of each other. There is no negativity at all between the family." "It's all within our family, and why should we expose it? We are all okay, and we will cope with this void."

Emotional tribute On Dharmendra's support for her dance Malini also remembered the late actor's encouragement for her dance performances. "Dharam ji loved watching me dance and would say I should never stop because it's important to be mentally and physically fit." "Even at shootings, I would take my guruji with me, so Dharam ji ki unse dosti bhi ho gayi. He loved watching the girls dance too, and appreciated that we are maintaining Indian tradition."

