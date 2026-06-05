Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' 'drastically' different from the Malayalam version

The Hindi adaptation of Drishyam 3 , starring Ajay Devgn , is set to release on October 2. While the previous two installments closely followed their Malayalam counterparts, the third part will take a different approach. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that the makers have made significant changes to the plot and twists in this version.

Film adaptation 'They have made sure that it does justice...' The source added, "Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022) in Hindi were quite similar to the original films. But the Hindi Drishyam 3 will be an exception." "The makers have drastically altered the plot and twists. At the same time, they have made sure that it does justice to the world of Drishyam."

Director's insight Director Abhishek Pathak on differences between 2 versions In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Abhishek Pathak said that while both versions of Drishyam 3 will have the same emotional core, the Hindi version has been adapted differently for its audience. He explained, "The Malayalam film is an emotional family drama, while ours is a family thriller."

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Music composer Music by Ravi Basrur The music for Drishyam 3 has been composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work on KGF, Salaar, Marco, and Toxic. This is not the first time Devgn has collaborated with Basrur; they previously worked together on Bholaa (2023) and Singham Again (2024). Notably, all three Hindi versions of Drishyam have featured different music composers.

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