Hinduja and Sharma's December wedding invite is 'The eternal bond'
Shom Hinduja and Aadya Sharma are getting married this December, and their invite is turning heads: it's a red, hardbound book called The Eternal Bond.
Inspired by the five elements from Hindu philosophy (Earth, Water, Fire, Air, Space), it weaves in Vedic verses and shows how much the couple values tradition.
Hinduja and Sharma's invite shapes ceremonies
Each chapter of the invite matches an element, and it references the Rigveda mantra about coming together, or featuring "I am the chant and you are the verse" from Atharvaveda.
These ideas will shape their ceremonies with Vedic chants and a sacred fire.
It's also extra special for the family: this is their first wedding celebration in 12 years, blending old-school rituals with a modern touch.