Holland hints 'Spider-Man 5' talks amid 'Brand New Day' milestone
Entertainment
Tom Holland just dropped some exciting news: talks for Spider-Man 5 are happening!
While things aren't totally clear yet, he shared, "It's on the cards... It's a little unclear right now, but I'm sure that whatever happens with Spider-Man, it'll be very bright."
This comes as his latest movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hits a huge milestone.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens $927 million
Brand New Day pulled in $927 million worldwide in its opening weekend, the biggest start for any Phase six Marvel Cinematic Universe film (MCU).
With this win, Holland becomes the first actor to headline the four largest global box office openings ever (thanks to both Spider-Man and Avengers films).
Since joining the MCU, he's become one of Hollywood's top stars.