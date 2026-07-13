Holland nearly spoiled 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ending in Japan
Entertainment
Tom Holland almost gave away the ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day during a promo interview in Japan, starting to say, "As emotional as the movie is, it does end..." before Zendaya and Jacob Batalon quickly cut him off.
The moment went viral, sparking fan theories about what he might have revealed.
Fans laugh at Holland's spoiler risk
Fans online had a good laugh about Holland's reputation as Marvel's "biggest spoiler risk." Some are bracing for an emotional ride for Peter Parker, while others are guessing at new twists.
The film follows Peter juggling college life and superhero duties after No Way Home, with a new villain and changes to his powers.
It lands in Indian theaters on July 30, 2026, one day ahead of its global release.